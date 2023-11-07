Al-Khazali calls for foreign troop withdrawal in meeting with UNAMI chief

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, Qais al-Khazali, on Tuesday called for an immediate withdrawal of foreign troops from Iraq and ending the Israeli aggression on Gaza.
Al-Khazali's remarks came during a meeting with the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General to Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, in Baghdad earlier today.
The meeting, according to an official readout, touched upon the dire situation of the Palestinian people in Gaza as Israel continues to pound the besieged strip heavily and on a daily basis since October 7, 2023.
Al-Khazali commended the United Nations Secretary-General for taking an unambiguous stance against the ongoing acts of genocide by Tel Aviv, which have led to the tragic loss of thousands of civilian lives, particularly children.
He also demanded the international community to condemn those crimes and take decisive action against them.
The Shiite cleric called for "respecting Iraq's sovereignty, respecting the will of the Iraqi people, and the need for foreign forces to exit the nation."