Al-Khazali: al-Sudani is ready to give up his candidacy to solve the crisis

Shafaq News / The Secretary-General of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement, Sheikh Qais Khazali, confirmed that all the forces of the coordination framework agreed to hold early elections to satisfy the Sadrist movement's brothers, and determining their date remains dependent on assessing the technical issues that the commission needs.

Khazali said during his hosting of a special interview program on the Iraqi news screen, that "Iraq is a state and the existence of the state requires the existence of a political process during which the government is formed with the presence of Parliament and the coordination framework was open to solutions to end the political crisis.".

He added, "There is a well-known political difference and we have worked to overcome the differences to form a stable government and to move together towards forming a government that will benefit from the financial abundance to provide services to the people.".

He continued, "It is not possible to turn back the clock in returning the Sadrist bloc's deputies to parliament, and for their return there is no solution other than early elections. I think that the solution is to hold them and all the forces of the coordination framework agree to that to satisfy the brothers in the Sadrist movement.".

He stressed that "the framework is ready for the movement to participate in the government according to the amount of the Sadrist bloc that resigned, and if the movement wants to return to parliament, there will be early elections, and if it wants to participate in the government, the framework is welcome and ready to give half of the Shiite component's entitlement to the Sadrist movement to participate.".

He pointed out that he "believes that Muhammad Shia al-Sudani is ready to give up his candidacy for the position of prime minister by the framework if the solution is his apology."

He added that "everything that the current demands will find a response from the framework for discussion, and the framework is open to the Sadrist movement and is responsive to it to overcome the political crisis."

