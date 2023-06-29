Al-Khazali accuses US of "promoting homosexuality in Iraq"

Shafaq News / Qais al-Khazali, the leader of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq (League of the Righteous), accused the US Embassy on Thursday of attempting to promote "homosexuality" in Iraq.

He called on the Iraqi government to review agreements and scholarship programs with the United States, while attributing security stability in Iraq to a "decision from the resistance."

During his Friday prayer sermon, al-Khazali stated, "There is a strange insistence and will by major powers behind the spread of sexual deviancy," adding, "We have previously warned against the process of promoting sexual deviancy."

Al-Khazali further noted that there have been attempts in Baghdad and Kurdistan to raise the flag of homosexuality in Iraq, emphasizing that the "promotion of homosexuality" targets values, ethics, religion, as well as families and children.

"We are facing the greatest targeting, which is the promotion of homosexuality," warned al-Khazali, stating that the United States' declaration of itself as a nation of homosexuality means that they are a deviant and aberrant nation.

He indicated that the US seeks to generalize homosexuality in Islamic societies, considering that the majority of United Nations-affiliated organizations implement what the United States desires.

Referring to the US Embassy in Iraq as the largest in the Middle East, al-Khazali pointed out that it is striving to promote homosexuality. He called on elites and journalists to stand against the US project, while simultaneously cautioning that the US scholarship program targeting children poses a threat to Iraq.

Al-Khazali highlighted that the study grants program for master's and doctoral students by Washington also poses a danger to Iraq, adding that the US development program in Iraq seeks to spread the homosexuality project.

Al-Khazali emphasized the necessity of fulfilling national and religious duties to prevent the spread of homosexuality in Iraq, urging the Iraqi state to fulfill its obligations to protect citizens and preserve their culture from the homosexuality project.

He demanded that the Iraqi government review all agreements related to cultural exchange in light of the United States' declaration as a nation of homosexuality, insisting on the Iraqi government's review of the strategic agreement with Washington.

Additionally, al-Khazali stressed that the Iraqi state should refrain from entering into any new agreements with Washington, calling on "every citizen who possesses the sense of honor" to stand against the homosexuality project.

"We must be prepared to deter the homosexuality project before it invades our country," al-Khazali warned, cautioning that "many things are destabilizing the world and Iraq, which is considered the heart of the world."

Furthermore, al-Khazali stated that Iraq is making confident strides towards political sovereignty and having control over its decisions, praising the steps Iraq is taking to foster closer ties among regional countries.

He regarded the military sovereignty in Iraq as compromised as long as there are foreign forces, bases, and aircraft flying above it, noting that "the Resistance Coordination Statement alerted that the current stability is not due to the measures taken by the US side."

Al-Khazali pointed out that the current security stability in Iraq is the result of the responsible decision made by the resistance factions during the political deadlock.

He considered that achieving normalization with the Zionist entity was the objective behind the political deadlock, emphasizing that the decision of the Resistance Coordination Statement was one of the most important decisions that led to the formation of the current government.

He also stated that the decision to suspend the operations of the resistance coordination should have been understood and reciprocated, but instead, they found the opposite from America.