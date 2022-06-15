Report

Al-Khazali: We would not be silent about the Turkish Aggression

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-15T16:52:29+0000
Al-Khazali: We would not be silent about the Turkish Aggression

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement, Qais al-Khazali, threatened to respond to the "Turkish aggression" in Sinjar.

"No Iraqi could ever remain silent about the blatant Turkish attack on our people in Sinjar." Khazali said on Twitter.

"We have so much to do, we will not be silent."

Earlier today, a person was killed, and four others were injured in a drone attack that targeted a residential area in the sub-district of Sununi, Sinjar.

The Drone might be for the Turkish army that frequently attacks PKK fighters in the area.

