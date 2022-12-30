Al-Khazali: Iraq is facing an "economic war"

Shafaq News / The head of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, Qais al-Khazali, said on Friday that Iraq is facing an "economic war".

Al-Khazali said in a speech he made on the occasion of the first anniversary of the assassination of the deputy head of al-Hashd al-Shaabi authority, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and the commander of the Iranian Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, that no foreign forces must be allowed in Iraq.

He added, "We have achieved a great victory by forming a national government and choosing a Prime Minister with no international interference", noting that many parties are conspiring against Iraq.