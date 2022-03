Shafaq News / Qais al-Khazali, leader of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, stressed the need for the Coordination Framework (CF) to be part of the largest parliamentary bloc.

Al-Khazali said in statements to reporters that the number of ministries and their distribution do not interest the Framework.

He added that the Framework insists on being part of the largest bloc and laying importance upon our opinion on the premiership issue.