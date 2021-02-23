Al-Khazaali distances "the resistance factions" from the Green zone's rocket attack

Shafaq News / The leader of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement, Qais al-Khazaali, distanced what he called "the resistance factions" from the rocket attack that targeted the Green Zone on Monday.

Al-Khazaali said in a tweet that the Green Zone's continued targeting despite the clear decision of the Iraqi Resistance, in which rockets land on residential areas without causing any casualties, raises the question of who is benefiting from such attacks.

"We have information that we may disclose at the appropriate time," he added.

Yesterday evening, three missiles landed on the Green Zone in Baghdad, which includes government buildings and the Iraqi parliament building, in addition to diplomatic and international missions.