Al-Khazaali condemns the U.S. airstrikes against Shiite factions' site at Iraqi-Syrian borders

Shafaq News/ The General-Secretariat of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haa movement condemned the U.S. Attack on Shiite factions on the Iraqi-Syrian borders.

Al-Kazaali tweeted earlier today, "we condemn attacking the sites of al-Hashd al-Shaabi that is pursuing the duty of protecting the borders with Syria," adding, "this mean act implies that the new U.S. administration by adopting such aggressive policy aims at serving the Zionist project at the expense of the Iraqis and their blood."

Al-Khazaali added, "the dismissal of the U.S. Forces is the only way to achieve stability in Iraq," indicating, " only the public will and the political decision can end this."

The US has carried out an airstrike targeting Iran-backed militias in Syria, in the first military action undertaken by the Biden administration.