Al-Khazaal: Al-Kadhimi's government adopts a policy of double standards

Shafaq News / The Secretary-General of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq Movement, Qais Al-Khazali, condemned on Wednesday the terrorist incident that occurred in Miqdadiyah district in Diyala governorate today, accusing PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's government of adopting a policy of double standards.

Al-Khazaali said in a statement, "the security forces must do their duty to comb the area and hold the perpetrators accountable", adding, "We also denounce the neglect of most political forces to some incidents while they raise their voice to condemn other ones".

In Al-Khailania village, north of Al-Muqdadiya, a buffalo shepherd was killed and booby-trapped. His body's explosion resulted in five victims.