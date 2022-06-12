Al-Khanjar: we respect al-Sadr's decision..will continue the talks

Shafaq News/ The head of the Sunni al-Siyada bloc, Khamis al-Khanjar, on Sunday said he received a phone call from the Sadrist leader Muqtada al-Sadr prior to the latter's unexpected decision to pull out the representatives of his movement from the legislative assembly.

Al-Sadr held a similar phone call with the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani shortly before publicizing his decision.

"I received a phone call from Sayyid Muqtada al-Sadr and expressed my respect and appreciation for the huge sacrifice the Sadrist movement has made for the sake of the country and reform in the political process," al-Khanjar said in a press release.

"Addressing the faults of the political system in Iraq is a national imperative that we agree upon with those who believe in the homeland," he continued, "we will continue the dialogues for this goal."