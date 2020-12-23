Al-Khanjar "surprised" by the Iraqi parties' denunciations of the government measures

Shafaq News / The Secretary-General of the Arab Project, Khamis Al-Khanjar, revealed that all political parties have agreed with the Iraqi government to raise the dollar prices against the Iraqi dinar to improve the economic situation of the country, expressing his surprise at the denunciations issued by those parties.

Al-Khanjar said in a tweet, "during the meeting of the leaders of political blocs, everyone agreed to support government measures. I was surprised today by the large number of statements condemning these measures." "

In the end, everyone decided to support the government in its economic path, and monitor performance in a way that does not cause harm the citizen who is already suffering from the ravages of financial and economic crisis", he added.