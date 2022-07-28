Al-Khanjar sets conditions for the CF to attend the next Parliament session

Shafaq News / The head of al-Siyada coalition, Khamis al-Khanjar, informed the Coordination Framework that his MPs will not attend the next Parliamentary session unless a series of conditions are respected.

Al-Khanjar called, in a statement, for signing an official document that guarantees the rights and demands of al-Siyada's supporters, as well as an agreement with the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

The statement stressed the need to reach an agreement between all political parties before forming the government, noting that the CF's initiative proves its good intentions and respect for the Sadrist movement.