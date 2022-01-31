Report

Al-Khanjar praises Erbil's role in addressing the political crisis

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-31T20:23:45+0000
Al-Khanjar praises Erbil's role in addressing the political crisis

Shafaq News / The head of al-Siyada coalition, Khamis al-Khanjar, commended today the initiative launched by the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani to address the differences between the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement.

The Kurdish leader launched an initiative and invited President Barzani, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi, the head of al-Siyada coalition Khamis al-Khanjar, to meet the head of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr.

Al-Khanjar said in a tweet today, "most hard-time initiatives come from Erbil, and President Barzani. In 2010, he saved the country from a stifling political crisis, and the same thing is happening today."

He also expressed appreciation for al-Sadr for accepting the initiative and taking a "genuine national decision to preserve the unity and stability of Iraq."

This step came following a critique by a member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Bengen Rikani, who said that al-Khanjar did not point out that the meeting was held upon the invitation of leader Barzani.

