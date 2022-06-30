Al-Khanjar might replace al-Halboosi-source

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework revealed, on Thursday, the latest development in its talks with other political parties.

A source in the Framework told Shafaq News agency that the latter is ready to hold talks with other parties to address the current impasse and form a new government, noting that most parties showed interest in the CF's approach.

The current factors indicate that the independents representative tend to ally with the Framework, which may assign them the responsibility to nominate a candidate for the premiership, according to the source.

He added that the Taqadum alliance, headed by Mohammed al-Halboosi, did not take a final decision yet, noting that when he does, the whole political scene will change, and al-Halboosi might be replaced with Khamis al-Khanjar, who is close to the Framework.

The source stressed that this information is still unannounced, pointing out that the Kurdistan Democratic Party insists on implementing its demands (reconsidering the Federal Court's decision on the oil file, approving the oil and gas law, implementing Article 140, addressing the Sinjar crisis, allocating 17% of the budget law to the Kurdistan Region, not to forget mentioning the Peshmerga's financial allocations).