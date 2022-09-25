Al-Khanjar holds a phone call with al-Sadr 

Shafaq News / Reliable political sources revealed that the head of al-Siyada coalition, Khamis al-Khanjar, phone-called the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr.

Sources told Shafaq News agency that the two parties discussed the option of al-Siyada joining the State Administration Coalition expected to be formed soon, noting that al-Khanjar confirmed to al-Sadr that this decision does not mean taking an opposing stance from the movement.

Al-Khanjar confirmed that if he takes this step, his coalition will put all effort to achieve the Sadrist movement's demands, including dissolving the Parliament and holding an early election.

The two parties agreed on holding a meeting soon with a delegation from the Kurdistan Democratic Party, to enhance coordination and cooperation.

For his part, MP Mashaan al-Jubouri revealed that the State Administration Coalition will be announced today, and will include al-Azm alliance, al-Siyada coalition, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the Coordination Framework, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, and Babylon movement.