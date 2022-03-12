Report

Al-Khanjar commends the "positive atmosphere" of al-Hannana meeting

Date: 2022-03-12T18:09:23+0000
Shafaq News/ The head of al-Siyada bloc, Khamis al-Khanjar, highlighted the "positive atmosphere" of the meeting that took place in al-Hannana, the headquarters of the Sadrist movement's leader Muqtada al-Sadr.

Al-Sadr hosted a delegation from the Coordination Framework, led by Hadi al-Ameri and Falih al-Fayyadh, in addition to al-Khanjar and Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi, earlier today, Saturday.

Al-Khanjar tweeted, "we have always stressed the importance of the national dialogue to overcome the hurdles and accomplish the constitutional entitlements. Iraq needs agreement and stability."

"Thanks to Sayyid Muqtada al-Sadr for his generous initiative. We have high hopes, via the positive atmosphere that accompanied our meeting today, to reach a strong government that drives the country to safe land."

For his part, the Sadrist leader tweeted, "neither eastern nor western".

The brief tweet featured the hashtag "#national_majority_ government".

Earlier today, two sources said that the Sadrist movement, Coordination Framework, and al-Siyada Coalition have agreed to endorse Rebar Ahmed's bids for the presidency of the republic, leaving the selection of a Prime Minister to further meetings.

The sources said that the meeting ended up naming the Kurdistan Democratic Party's candidate for presidency as their sole choice "as a part of a vision that integrates the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan in the government."

The meeting did not readily come up with a final decision regarding the figure that will take over Premiership, the sources said, but the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement agreed to schedule a meeting between the corresponding negotiating committees to ponder a proper formula for selecting a "consensus candidate" for the post.

Al-Sadr, according to the sources, "called for finding proper solutions to the economic crisis, the soaring prices of foodstuff, controlling the market, and the US dollar exchange rate."

