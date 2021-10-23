Report

Al-Khanjar, Al-Halbousi alliances: we reached "good stages" in negotiations

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-23T18:44:33+0000
Al-Khanjar, Al-Halbousi alliances: we reached "good stages" in negotiations

Shafaq News/ Al-Azm Alliance announced that it had reached "good stages" of understandings in negotiation and confidence-building.

The spokesperson for the Alliance, Salah al-Jubouri, said, "The Azm has reached good stages of understandings with the Progress Alliance (Takadum) on the future, and the priorities of the areas liberated from terrorism and is waiting to address many indicators that accompanied the announcement of the election results."

He stressed that "the Alliance is still open to the other winning coalitions in the elections."

