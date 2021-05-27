Report

Al-Khalidi rules out forming an emergency government

Date: 2021-05-27T19:07:48+0000
Shafaq News / The head of the Bayariq Al-Khair parliamentary bloc, Muhammad Al-Khalidi, ruled out forming an emergency government following the recent events in the country.

Al-Khalidi told Shafaq News agency, "forming an emergency government is unlikely, as there is no clear text in the constitution that allows political forces to form an emergency government in Iraq."

"The best solution to deal with the situation in the country is to hold the Parliamentary elections as scheduled in October", he added.

Yesterday, Baghdad witnessed tension after a special security force arrested Qassem Musleh, a leader in al-Hashd, according to a court warrant related to terrorism, which aroused the dissatisfaction of al-Hashd leadership. As a result, armed elements stormed the Green Zone and its vicinity, and surrounded Some government headquarters, to push for Musleh's release.

The U.S. National Security Council (NSC) also expressed on Wednesday unwavering support for the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, in his conquest to "uphold the rule of law" in the country.

Reports said that Musleh might be released and handed over to al-Hahsd al-Shaabi authorities.

