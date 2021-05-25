Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Khalidi: al-Kadhimi's must learn the lesson from his predecessor

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-25T19:18:38+0000
Al-Khalidi: al-Kadhimi's must learn the lesson from his predecessor
Shafaq News / The head of the Bayariq Al-Khair Parliamentary Bloc, Muhammad Al-Khalidi, rejected the suppression of Baghdad protestors, reminding Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi of the fate of his predecessor, Adel Abdul Mahdi.

Al-Khalidi told Shafaq News Agency, "Unfortunately, the government of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi followed the approach of its predecessor, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, and inherited from it the policy of attacking peaceful demonstrators in al-Tahrir Square."

"The current government must learn the lesson from what happened to Abdul Mahdi's government and must hold accountable all those who assaulted the demonstrators."

Al-Khalidi called for the Presidency of the Council of Representatives to discuss the attack and what happened in al-Tahrir Square, demanding holding those who shot the demonstrators accountable. 

A protester was killed and 23 others were wounded by security forces' bullets in al-Tahrir Square today. 

Baghdad is witnessing massive demonstrations demanding the prosecution of those responsible for demonstrators' death.

related

Iran supports Al-Kadhimi's government to confront the crises

Date: 2020-09-28 07:48:44
Iran supports Al-Kadhimi's government to confront the crises

Al-Kadhimi condemns assassination of al-Wazni

Date: 2021-05-09 13:21:38
Al-Kadhimi condemns assassination of al-Wazni

Al-Kadhimi attends the Iraqi football team's second training session

Date: 2020-11-07 18:04:20
Al-Kadhimi attends the Iraqi football team's second training session

Masjedi: al-Kadhimi is an old friend of Iran and attacking U.S. embassy is unacceptable

Date: 2020-12-29 06:03:18
Masjedi: al-Kadhimi is an old friend of Iran and attacking U.S. embassy is unacceptable

Al-Kadhimi to invite for an International Conference for Baghdad reconstruction

Date: 2021-02-20 11:45:08
Al-Kadhimi to invite for an International Conference for Baghdad reconstruction

Al-Kadhimi took off to Amman to participate in the tripartite summit

Date: 2020-08-25 07:51:37
Al-Kadhimi took off to Amman to participate in the tripartite summit

Al-Kadhimi appoints a new agent to run the Iraqi MoH

Date: 2021-05-25 19:40:14
Al-Kadhimi appoints a new agent to run the Iraqi MoH

Al-Kadhimi promises Yazidis to return them home

Date: 2020-09-10 15:54:02
Al-Kadhimi promises Yazidis to return them home