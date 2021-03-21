Al-Khafaji: the Global Coalition forces are committed to supporting the Iraqi army

Shafaq News / The spokesperson for the Joint Operations Command, Major General Tahseen Al-Khafaji, confirmed that the Global Coalition forces are committed to supporting the Iraqi army, indicating that they have provided it with military vehicles, weapons, equipment, and more than five million dollars.

Al-Khafaji told Shafaq News agency that last Thursday, the Coalition forces delivered to the Iraqi security forces 10 million dollars worth of towers and smart thermal surveillance cameras, adding, "this aims to build the capabilities of the Iraqi security forces to fight ISIS, and comes in the context of the Coalition's commitment to supporting Iraq in its war against terrorism."

"There are security gaps in the Iraqi-Syrian borders that terrorist groups are exploiting to move to and from the Iraqi and Syrian lands, especially from the northeastern side of Syria, with a distance of 240 km. 140 km have been covered", he added.

Al-Khafaji stressed that the work of digging a 3-meters deep trench is ongoing, adding that barbed wires, surveillance cameras and other tools are being used to close the security gaps."

Moreover, he pointed out that there is great coordination with the Peshmerga forces to prevent the terrorists from infiltrating the Iraqi lands.