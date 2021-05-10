Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Khafaji denies plans for transferring ISIS members' families from al-Hol to Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-10T21:15:11+0000
Al-Khafaji denies plans for transferring ISIS members' families from al-Hol to Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Joint Operations Command denied transferring families of ISIS terrorists from the Syrian "al-Hol" camp into the Iraqi territory.

The spokesperson of the Command, Maj. Gen. Tahsin al-Khafaji, said in a statement to the Iraqi Official News Agency, "all the relevant parties pay heeds to al-Hol camp, as it houses families and members of ISIS organizations."

"We established a channel with those parties, especially the International community organizations and the United Nations."

Al-Khafaji denied the reports circulating on social media about transferring families from al-Hol camp, "all that has been said on social media are inaccurate. The government continues to cooperate with the relevant parties

for taking such decision."

"The pressure applied on the terrorist groups and the cooperation of the citizens contributed to eradicating those groups."

"Al-Tarmiyah and Northern Baghdad are dense Agricultural areas. In which ISIS terrorists try to benefit from this geographical locations to shelter or launch attacks on security forces.

related

PMF bombs ISIS sites in eastern Saladin

Date: 2021-04-18 07:58:39
PMF bombs ISIS sites in eastern Saladin

Foreign interventions in Iraq has weakened the army, MP says

Date: 2021-01-07 18:10:54
Foreign interventions in Iraq has weakened the army, MP says

ISIS has infiltrated villages between Kirkuk and Erbil, Peshermga Commander confirms

Date: 2021-02-28 17:02:58
ISIS has infiltrated villages between Kirkuk and Erbil, Peshermga Commander confirms

The Iraqi Joint Operations Command announces its recent security operations' outcomes

Date: 2020-12-19 17:37:44
The Iraqi Joint Operations Command announces its recent security operations' outcomes

An official statement lists intelligence achievements following Al-Sudani's dismissal

Date: 2021-04-30 19:02:52
An official statement lists intelligence achievements following Al-Sudani's dismissal

Iraqi forces foil an ISIS attack on oil fields

Date: 2020-04-04 10:36:09
Iraqi forces foil an ISIS attack on oil fields

Iraqi soldier wounded from the bullets of an ISIS sniper in Saladin

Date: 2021-04-22 19:47:35
Iraqi soldier wounded from the bullets of an ISIS sniper in Saladin

6 years in prison for a woman who hid a suicide bomber named "Abu Maha" in Baghdad

Date: 2020-02-26 09:52:19
6 years in prison for a woman who hid a suicide bomber named "Abu Maha" in Baghdad