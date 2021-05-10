Al-Khafaji denies plans for transferring ISIS members' families from al-Hol to Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Joint Operations Command denied transferring families of ISIS terrorists from the Syrian "al-Hol" camp into the Iraqi territory.

The spokesperson of the Command, Maj. Gen. Tahsin al-Khafaji, said in a statement to the Iraqi Official News Agency, "all the relevant parties pay heeds to al-Hol camp, as it houses families and members of ISIS organizations."

"We established a channel with those parties, especially the International community organizations and the United Nations."

Al-Khafaji denied the reports circulating on social media about transferring families from al-Hol camp, "all that has been said on social media are inaccurate. The government continues to cooperate with the relevant parties

for taking such decision."

"The pressure applied on the terrorist groups and the cooperation of the citizens contributed to eradicating those groups."

"Al-Tarmiyah and Northern Baghdad are dense Agricultural areas. In which ISIS terrorists try to benefit from this geographical locations to shelter or launch attacks on security forces.