Al-Karkh's Court of appeal to release Mulla Talal and al-Ta'i

Shafaq News / The judge of al-Karkh's Court of appeal decided today to release journalist Ahmed Mulla Talal and artist Iyad al-Ta'i.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense had filed a complaint against Mulla Talal and al-Ta'i after broadcasting a sketch that the ministry considered "offensive" to it.

After issuing an arrest warrant against him, Mulla Talal tweeted, "My brother Iyad.. at a time when our government pardons a sentenced drug dealer, it pressured the judiciary and got arrest warrants against you and me."