Shafaq News/ Al-Karkh's criminal court has sentenced the Islamic State's top financial officer to death, Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council said on Monday.

The court said that the convict served as an Emir of Bayt al-Mal who is in charge of the Islamic State's treasury.

He also participated in many operations against the security forces, the statement continued.

"The ruling was issued pursuant to Article 4/1 and Article 2/1 of the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism law of 2005," it concluded.