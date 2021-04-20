Al-Karboli is still in custody, a government source confirms

Shafaq News / A government source denied releasing the head of the Al-Hal Party, Jamal Al-Karboli, who was arrested over charges of corruption.

The source told Shafaq News agency that al-Karboli is still in custody and no judicial decision has been issued to release him until the moment.

Some local and social media pages reported that Jamal Al-Karboli was released on bail pending his appearance before the court to look into the corruption charges against him.

A special security force arrested the head of al-Hal party, Jamal al-Karboli.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that al-Karboli and his brother, Louay, were apprehended in al-Yarmouk area, Baghdad, at dawn over charges of corruption.

The source said that the operation was orchestrated by the Anti-Corruption Commission after obtaining arrest warrants from the Judiciary.