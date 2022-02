Shafaq News / Al-Kafeel hospital in Najaf denied claims that Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani had been recently hospitalized.

The hospital said that what social media pages published about al-Sistani being hospitalized is untrue, noting that the Shiite cleric is carrying out his duties in his office as usual.

It called on media outlets and bloggers not to spread rumors that aim to destabilize the country's situation.