Al-Kadhimi with optimism: we met all the requirements of the elections

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-22T14:59:51+0000
Al-Kadhimi with optimism: we met all the requirements of the elections

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, expressed "optimism" ahead of the parliamentary elections, warning of exploiting the state resources to achieve electoral yields.

In a cabinet meeting held today, Wednesday, the Prime Minister warned of "any attempt to buy votes by promises to grant jobs or lands. These promises are false. The people should not believe such allegations...There will be no room for patronage, fraud, and corruption."

"We hold our meeting today, a few days ahead of the elections, full of trust and optimism," he continued, "we completely met all the security, financial, and logistic requirements. It is only a matter of time."

"The rehearsal today was a complete success at all standards," the Prime Minister concluded, "We urge all the citizens to cast their votes at the ballot boxes and end an era of corruption that maimed our beloved Iraq."

