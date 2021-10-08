Al-Kadhimi: we will not tolerate any violations during the voting process

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-08T17:53:37+0000

Shafaq News/ The head of the Iraqi caretaker government, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, said the elections are the way to achieve the desired political change in the country, vowing not to tolerate violations during the voting process. Al-Kadhimi said in a speech, "We must create the necessary atmosphere to ensure the integrity of the elections," noting, "The government distanced itself from intervening with the elections.' He also stressed refusing blackmailing and using the citizens' needs to achieve electoral goals. He added that his government had succeeded in adding $12 billion to the central bank's reserves.

