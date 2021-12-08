Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi: we will drag the terrorists and criminals to justice

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-08T15:01:39+0000
Al-Kadhimi: we will drag the terrorists and criminals to justice

Shafaq News/ The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, commented today on the series of assassinations that Iraqi officers are subjected to.

Al-Kadhimi made a statement during his visit to the Basra Operations Command, according to a statement.

Al-Kadhimi said, "Just as we brought down the leaders of terrorism one by one, and hit its cells in the farthest deserts and mountains, we will be looking for them at any point in our beloved Iraq."

"We will stand with full force against those who threaten Iraq's security and dare to intimidate Iraqis", he said, noting, "ISIS seeks to terrorize the citizen, but other parties are attempting to terrorize the state. They both are the same enemy."

He added, "Murdering our officers in the security services is treason. Killing our youth in cold blood is part of a series of crimes known to all, and we will not be dragged into confrontation. However, we will drag them (the criminals) to justice by law."

He added, "Just as we arrested the killers of Hisham, Ahmed, and Safaa, we will bring the criminals one by one, and they will appear before the just court", indicating, "those who think they are above the state and the law are very mistaken."

related

Al-Mansour attack was intended to target the Intelligence headquarters while al-Kadhimi inside

Date: 2021-10-31 12:17:00
Al-Mansour attack was intended to target the Intelligence headquarters while al-Kadhimi inside

Iraq’s Prime Minister: to benefit from the European experience in post-war recovery

Date: 2021-07-20 14:50:05
Iraq’s Prime Minister: to benefit from the European experience in post-war recovery

MP: Al-Kadhimi's visit to Amman had nothing to do with the issue of normalizing relations with Israel

Date: 2020-08-23 15:52:10
MP: Al-Kadhimi's visit to Amman had nothing to do with the issue of normalizing relations with Israel

A civilian shot dead downtown Basra

Date: 2021-04-29 15:09:54
A civilian shot dead downtown Basra

PM al-Kadhimi receives a US government delegation

Date: 2021-05-04 13:00:59
PM al-Kadhimi receives a US government delegation

Al-Kadhimi invited his Kuwaiti counterpart to visit Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-20 14:59:47
Al-Kadhimi invited his Kuwaiti counterpart to visit Baghdad

PM al-Kadhimi urges the Christian emigrants to return

Date: 2021-08-14 16:56:30
PM al-Kadhimi urges the Christian emigrants to return

Basra warns of any aggression against healthcare institutions and personnel in the governorate

Date: 2020-11-30 14:40:09
Basra warns of any aggression against healthcare institutions and personnel in the governorate