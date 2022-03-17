Report

Al-Kadhimi: we support ending the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-17T12:20:19+0000
Al-Kadhimi: we support ending the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, announced today that his government supports the decision to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Al-Kadhimi's statement came in a meeting with Ukraine's chargé d'affaires in Iraq, Oleksander Burvchenkov.

An official statement said that the two sides discussed bilateral relations between Iraq and Ukraine, in addition to the Russian military operations and their repercussions on the economic situation and international stability and security.

PM al-Kadhimi expressed concern over the latest development in the Russian-Ukrainian war, stressing the need for dialogue to address the crisis.

The Prime Minister said that Iraq has always suffered from wars and crises, and that is why it supports all efforts to reduce tension, end military operations, respect international law, the United Nations Charter, and the sovereignty of states.

The two sides discussed the situation of the Iraqi community in Ukraine and ways to support them amid the current crisis.

