Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi: we successfully imposed legal and time-based mechanisms for the Global Coalition withdrawal

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-18T18:43:14+0000
Al-Kadhimi: we successfully imposed legal and time-based mechanisms for the Global Coalition withdrawal

Shafaq News / The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, announced Iraq's success in setting a schedule for the withdrawal of the Global Coalition forces.

Al-Kadhimi indicated, during an iftar banquet attended by leaders and officers of security and military agencies, that the government "succeeded through real and responsible constructive dialogue in imposing legal and time-based mechanisms for the withdrawal of the Global Coalition forces”, adding, "This decision came after the Iraqi forces became more ready to take on security tasks to face ISIS remnants."

"We have formed a specialized military and technical committee to determine Iraq’s needs and the mechanisms for handing over tasks from the Global Coalition forces”, he stressed. 

Al-Kadhimi concluded, "We must help the military and security institutions to reach high levels of performance and to face all challenges and fill all gaps."

related

Al-Kadhimi confirms the killing of Wali of Southern Iraq

Date: 2021-02-02 21:05:10
Al-Kadhimi confirms the killing of Wali of Southern Iraq

Al-Kadhimi to visit Basra soon

Date: 2021-04-08 16:23:31
Al-Kadhimi to visit Basra soon

133 billion Iraqi dinars to finance the Iraqi Elections

Date: 2020-12-16 18:27:35
133 billion Iraqi dinars to finance the Iraqi Elections

Salih hosts al-Kadhimi ahead of "postponing the election's decision"

Date: 2021-01-18 16:47:41
Salih hosts al-Kadhimi ahead of "postponing the election's decision"

Iraq to approve 2021 budget next week

Date: 2020-11-24 15:42:51
Iraq to approve 2021 budget next week

Al-Kadhimi visits border crossing with Turkey

Date: 2020-09-10 15:24:43
Al-Kadhimi visits border crossing with Turkey

Al-Kadhimi: Iraq will not be an arena for settling scores

Date: 2021-02-23 13:32:49
Al-Kadhimi: Iraq will not be an arena for settling scores

Increasing pressure on Al-Kadhimi before as his visit to the US approaches

Date: 2020-08-16 16:41:37
Increasing pressure on Al-Kadhimi before as his visit to the US approaches