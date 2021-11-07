Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi: we know who the perpetrators are 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-07T20:13:22+0000
Al-Kadhimi: we know who the perpetrators are 

Shafaq News / The head of the caretaker government, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, said that he knows the responsible for the assassination attempt he was subjected to, and will expose them.

 Al-Kadhimi said in an extraordinary session of the Council of Ministers, "We will pursue those who committed yesterday's crime, we know them well and we will expose them, and the hand of justice will reach the killers of the martyr Colonel Nibras Farman, an officer of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service."

PM Al-Kadhimi added that his government prevented Iraq from, "slipping into a regional war", noting, "we maintained security in the country, but still, some are trying to tamper with Iraq's security and want it to be a gang state."

 The prime minister reiterated the government's success in, "meeting the demands of the people, the religious authority and the demonstrators to hold early elections, and to provide all that the commission requested," pointing, "the results of the elections, complaints, and appeals are not the government's responsibility. However, the government's duty focused on providing the elections' financial and security requirements."

 He indicated that he had instructed opening immediate investigation into the events that took place in front of the Green Zone on Friday, to put any trespasser behind bars and bring him to justice.

related

Al-Kadhimi: the security forces are determined to prohibit fugitive weapons

Date: 2021-05-05 20:57:48
Al-Kadhimi: the security forces are determined to prohibit fugitive weapons

Al-Kadhimi's government puts a "mysterious" treaty with China into action

Date: 2021-03-30 19:49:09
Al-Kadhimi's government puts a "mysterious" treaty with China into action

PM al-Kadhimi commends the security authorities efforts in securing the ballot boxes

Date: 2021-10-12 14:01:47
PM al-Kadhimi commends the security authorities efforts in securing the ballot boxes

The "White Paper" represents the future of Iraq

Date: 2020-10-13 15:14:55
The "White Paper" represents the future of Iraq

Al-Kadhimi warns elections candidates in Tarmiyah of exploiting state resources 

Date: 2021-08-23 10:05:55
Al-Kadhimi warns elections candidates in Tarmiyah of exploiting state resources 

Iraq to approve 2021 budget next week

Date: 2020-11-24 15:42:51
Iraq to approve 2021 budget next week

Iraq’s Prime Minister: to benefit from the European experience in post-war recovery

Date: 2021-07-20 14:50:05
Iraq’s Prime Minister: to benefit from the European experience in post-war recovery

Al-Kadhimi visits the Ministry of Interior

Date: 2020-08-05 11:37:11
Al-Kadhimi visits the Ministry of Interior