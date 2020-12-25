Al-Kadhimi: we are ready for a "decisive confrontation" if necessary

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, warned of putting Iraq into an "absurd adventure," stressing that his government is ready for what he called a "decisive confrontation" if necessary. Al-Kadhimi said in a tweet that Iraq's security is the government's responsibility, adding that they worked to restore the confidence of the people, the security services and the army in the state after the actions of outlaws shook it.

