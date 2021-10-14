Al-Kadhimi warns of "deviating from legal contexts" when dealing with the polls results
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-10-14T12:59:13+0000
Shafaq News/ The head of the caretaker prime minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, warned of what he called "attempts to deviate from the legal contexts" in dealing with the elections' results.
Al-Kadhimi said in a speech during the cabinet session, "everyone is a winner in these elections", noting, "We must reconcile with ourselves and with society, and open a new page in our political and social life."
"I call on those who have an appeal to submit it, and to follow the approved legal contexts and frameworks," calling on IHEC and the judiciary to achieve all parties' rights fairly.
He continued, "every entity or personality has the right to submit appeals, and the Commission must follow up on the appeals strictly. We warn against any attempt to deviate from the legal contexts in dealing with the election results."