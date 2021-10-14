Al-Kadhimi warns of "deviating from legal contexts" when dealing with the polls results

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-14T12:59:13+0000

Shafaq News/ The head of the caretaker prime minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, warned of what he called "attempts to deviate from the legal contexts" in dealing with the elections' results. Al-Kadhimi said in a speech during the cabinet session, "everyone is a winner in these elections", noting, "We must reconcile with ourselves and with society, and open a new page in our political and social life." "I call on those who have an appeal to submit it, and to follow the approved legal contexts and frameworks," calling on IHEC and the judiciary to achieve all parties' rights fairly. He continued, "every entity or personality has the right to submit appeals, and the Commission must follow up on the appeals strictly. We warn against any attempt to deviate from the legal contexts in dealing with the election results."

related

Al-Kadhimi: we will not tolerate any violations during the voting process

Date: 2021-10-08 17:53:37

Al-Kadhimi cracks in a list of executive orders on COVID-19

Date: 2021-02-25 14:37:10

Al-Kadhimi to visit Kuwait next week

Date: 2021-08-20 15:17:16

Al-Kadhimi praises the tribal sheikhs role in Samarra

Date: 2021-06-16 13:22:10

Protestors threaten to overthrow Al-kadhimi's government

Date: 2020-09-14 20:38:29

Iraq, A mediator between Iran and Saudi Arabia

Date: 2021-04-28 17:50:49

Salih hosts al-Kadhimi ahead of "postponing the election's decision"

Date: 2021-01-18 16:47:41

A huge sabotage plan has been thwarted, Al-Kadhimi reveals

Date: 2021-03-16 12:58:45