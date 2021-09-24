Al-Kadhimi warns of candidates who make promises of appointments and granting land

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi warned on Friday of voting for candidates for the parliamentary elections who promise to give governmental appointments and lands.

"There are only a few days left for our people to chart their own future with wide participation in the elections and the right choice," said Al-Kadhimi on Twitter.

He added, "Do not trust a climber (someone who uses the other for his benefits) who makes false promises of appointments and granting pieces of lands, in addition, buys votes, also do not listen to those who threaten, and mix papers, remove them with your votes in free and fair elections.”