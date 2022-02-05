Al-Kadhimi warns of bids to disrupt the democratic process in Iraq
Category: Iraq News
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, on Saturday hinted at bids to tamper with the democratic process in Iraq.
In a speech he delivered on the"Iraqi Martyr's Day" ceremony organized by al-Hekmah movement in Baghdad, al-Kadhimi said, "there are bids to disrupt the democratic process in Iraq."
"We believe that democracy is the optimal way to consolidate peace and coexistence in the nation," he added, "we are facing huge challenges. However, our purpose is to place Iraq among successful states."