Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi warns elections candidates in Tarmiyah of exploiting state resources 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-23T10:05:55+0000
Al-Kadhimi warns elections candidates in Tarmiyah of exploiting state resources 

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, warned during his visit to the Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad, against exploiting departments, resources, and projects of the state for the benefit of the candidates during the upcoming elections.

 Al-Kadhimi's media office said in a statement that the latter visited today the deputy commissioner of Tarmiyah, as part of his visit to the district to follow up on the security and service problems there.

 According to the statement, PM al-Kadhimi met with local officials in the district, and was briefed about the problems that the Tarmiyah districts and regions suffer from, indicating that he instructed the concerned parties to follow up on the lack of services, and to give priority to sewage projects.

 During the meeting, Al-Kadhimi warned against exploiting state departments, resources, and projects for the benefit of the election candidates, stressing that legal measures were taken in this regard.

 He called on the district's residents to cooperate with the security forces in pursuing ISIS remnants, in order to achieve stability in Tarmiyah, according to the statement.

related

PM al-Kadhimi receives a US government delegation

Date: 2021-05-04 13:00:59
PM al-Kadhimi receives a US government delegation

Al-Kadhimi invited his Kuwaiti counterpart to visit Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-20 14:59:47
Al-Kadhimi invited his Kuwaiti counterpart to visit Baghdad

The Iraqi Forces Alliance applauds al-Kadhimi's visit to UAE

Date: 2021-04-04 13:34:27
The Iraqi Forces Alliance applauds al-Kadhimi's visit to UAE

Al-Kadhimi dismisses Basra's police chief

Date: 2020-08-17 17:32:00
Al-Kadhimi dismisses Basra's police chief

Pelosi reiterates Washington's support to al-Kadhimi's government 

Date: 2021-07-28 19:02:20
Pelosi reiterates Washington's support to al-Kadhimi's government 

Iraq’s Prime Minister: Iraq's unity is its “safety valve”

Date: 2021-07-10 13:00:38
Iraq’s Prime Minister: Iraq's unity is its “safety valve”

Al-Kadhimi bans using sectarian affiliation for acceptance in state institutions

Date: 2020-09-09 17:33:29
Al-Kadhimi bans using sectarian affiliation for acceptance in state institutions

Al-Kadhimi arrives in Nineveh Governorate

Date: 2021-08-16 05:21:24
Al-Kadhimi arrives in Nineveh Governorate