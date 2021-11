Shafaq News/ Shafaq News Agency obtained a video clip of Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, during his visit to al-Sadr City.

The video clip showed Al-Kadhimi wandering in Al-Falah Street (one of the streets of Al-Sadr City), east of Baghdad, accompanied by the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Naim Al-Ghazi, and several other officials.

This is Al-Kadhimi's first tour in the streets of Baghdad, three days after he was subjected to a failed assassination attempt.