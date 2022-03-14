Report

Al-Kadhimi visits Erbil today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-14T06:45:11+0000
Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, will visit Erbil today, following the attack that targeted the city yesterday.

A source reported that the head of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, will receive al-Kadhimi at the airport, along with several ministers and officials.

The Iraqi Prime Minister will hold a series of meetings with KRG officials, and will visit the site that was targeted yesterday, according to the source.

Around a dozen missiles rained down on Erbil near midnight, reportedly targeting the US consulate's new building. Though neighboring areas were struck, the attack seems to have only caused material damage and minor injuries to two citizens.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the attack later on Sunday.

The IRGC said it had targeted a "strategic center of the Zionist regime's conspiracies and wickedness".

Earlier this week, Iran said Israeli airstrikes in Syria had killed two IRGC officers and vowed revenge.

"Any repetition of attacks by Israel will be met with a harsh, decisive, and destructive response," the IRGC said a statement Sunday.

