Al-Kadhimi urges the parliament to pass the food security bill

Date: 2022-04-12T17:34:18+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi lamented the downsides of some decisions taken by some of the Ministers in his cabinet, urging the parliament to pass the food security bill without tampering with its essence. Speaking in an ordinary session of the Iraqi cabinet, al-Kadhimi said, "ahead of Ramadan, we made a package of decisions to curb the prices surge due to the Russian-Ukrainian war. The government took full responsibility for those tough decisions to protect the citizens and harness the prices." "Some of the ministries made some decisions with certain downsides. Whenever a Minister makes a decision, they shall take into consideration the interest of the citizens. Indeed, the government needs income. The citizen shall not be the victim of those decisions." "It is completely unacceptable not to implement the cabinet decrees relevant to the lives of the citizens." Al-Kadhimi hoped the parliament would pass the food security bill "in line with the government vision. There are many requirements that shall be met. With summer around the corner, the fuel demand will surge. Failing to provide the necessary funds will lead to a power crisis. We hope our brothers and sisters in the parliament fully understand this matter and pass the law without affecting its essence." The Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces instructed the security forces to monitor the prices and bring market manipulators to justice. "Our instructions to the Ministers, undersecretaries, and director-generals: listen to the people's complaints, go down to the streets, and get closer to them."

