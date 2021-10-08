Al-Kadhimi tours the streets of Baghdad on the special polling day

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-08T15:53:56+0000

Shafaq News/ The head of the Iraqi caretaker government, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, toured the streets of Baghdad today and exchanged conversations with citizens. This comes at a time when security personnel, inmates of prisoners, and the displaced cast their votes 48 hours before the regular voting day. In a brief statement, Al-Kadhimi's office said the latter toured the streets of the Iraqi capital and met with citizens in a restaurant.

related

A crisis cell to run Dhi Qar governorate instead of Al-Asadi

Date: 2021-03-20 18:18:11

Security leaders bore responsibility for yesterday’ twin attack, PM Al-Kadhimi said

Date: 2021-01-22 11:15:12

Al-Kadhimi dismisses Basra's police chief

Date: 2020-08-17 17:32:00

Al-Kadhimi commemorates the anniversary of the Defensive Jihad Fatwa

Date: 2021-06-14 10:20:02

Al-Kadhimi: Elections are a chance at peace in Iraq

Date: 2021-05-22 14:50:07

Iraq’s Prime Minister appreciates the French role in succeeding Baghdad Conference

Date: 2021-09-01 15:10:40

Al-Kadhimi bans using sectarian affiliation for acceptance in state institutions

Date: 2020-09-09 17:33:29

Al-Kadhimi dismisses and reprimands officials in the Ministry of Electricity in the wake of today’s nationwide outage

Date: 2021-07-02 13:06:03