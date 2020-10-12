Al-Kadhimi to visit Three European countries

Shafaq news/The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will head a high-level government delegation in an upcoming visit to Europe.

"Al-Kadhimi's European Tour will be hold on October 18, and includes London, Paris and Berlin to conclude agreements in various fields." A government source said.

He added, the accompanied delegation includes, Fouad Hussein, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Allawi, Minister of Finance, Jumaa Khattab Al-Jubouri, Minister of Defense, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail Al-Saadi, Minister of Oil, Nasser Hussain Al-Shibli, Minister of Transport, Mustafa Ghaleb Makheif Al-Jubouri, Governor of the Central Bank, Qasim Raouf Jalal Al-Araji, National Security Adviser, Fawzi Franco Touma Hariri, representative of the Kurdistan Region

Several personalities representing the Investment and Integrity Commissions and the Iraq Trade Bank, in addition to advisers to the Prime Minister and others are also a part of the delegation.



