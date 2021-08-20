Report

Al-Kadhimi to visit Kuwait next week

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-20T15:17:16+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced, on Friday, that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will visit Kuwait next week.

 The Ministry said in a statement  "The Iraqi Ambassador to Kuwait, Al-Manhal Al-Safi, recently met with the head of the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muhammad Al-Saqr, to discuss different issues, including preparation for Al-Kadhimi's visit to the State of Kuwait next week."

He also discussed ways to develop bilateral relations and ways to boost the cooperation at various levels and fields.

The statement quoted the Iraqi Ambassador as saying that Al-Kadhimi will hold a meeting with Kuwaiti businessmen to discuss the opportunities of investing in the Iraqi market.

