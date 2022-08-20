Al-Kadhimi to visit Egypt on an official visit

Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi will be heading to the Egyptian capital, Cairo, to participate in a top meeting of Arab leaders.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the cabinet will hold its ordinary session tomorrow, Sunday, instead of Sunday due to al-Kadhimi's visit.

The Summit will bring together the leaders of Iraq, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.

In addition to security and intelligence affairs, the summit will discuss the latest political and economic developments in the region, the source said.