Al-Kadhimi to visit Dhi Qar next week

Shafaq News/ A reliable source in Dhi Qar revealed today that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will visit the governorate next week.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that al-Kadhimi may conduct his visit tomorrow, or Saturday, or Sunday, or even next Wednesday.

"Al-Kadhimi will lay the foundation stone for Nasiriyah International Airport, the industrial city, and the Turkish hospital -which is partially managed by the Ministry of Health- and the restored Nasiriyah concrete bridge",according to the source.