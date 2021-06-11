Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi to visit Dhi Qar next week

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-11T14:44:24+0000
Al-Kadhimi to visit Dhi Qar next week

Shafaq News/ A reliable source in Dhi Qar revealed today that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will visit the governorate next week.

 The source told Shafaq News Agency that al-Kadhimi may conduct his visit tomorrow, or Saturday, or Sunday, or even next Wednesday.

"Al-Kadhimi will lay the foundation stone for Nasiriyah International Airport, the industrial city, and the Turkish hospital -which is partially managed by the Ministry of Health- and the restored Nasiriyah concrete bridge",according to the source.

related

Al-Kadhimi: our response will be bold and earth-shattering

Date: 2021-01-21 21:04:10
Al-Kadhimi: our response will be bold and earth-shattering

Al-Kadhimi visits the Ministry of Interior

Date: 2020-08-05 11:37:11
Al-Kadhimi visits the Ministry of Interior

Al-Kadhimi cracks in a list of executive orders on COVID-19

Date: 2021-02-25 14:37:10
Al-Kadhimi cracks in a list of executive orders on COVID-19

The movements of armed groups in Baghdad are a violation of law, system, and constitution, Al-Kadhimi says

Date: 2021-05-26 20:52:12
The movements of armed groups in Baghdad are a violation of law, system, and constitution, Al-Kadhimi says

The "White Paper" represents the future of Iraq

Date: 2020-10-13 15:14:55
The "White Paper" represents the future of Iraq

A huge sabotage plan has been thwarted, Al-Kadhimi reveals

Date: 2021-03-16 12:58:45
A huge sabotage plan has been thwarted, Al-Kadhimi reveals

Al-Kadhimi instructs revoking the licenses of +1000 lagging investments

Date: 2021-04-21 12:54:07
Al-Kadhimi instructs revoking the licenses of +1000 lagging investments

Blinken to al-Kadhimi: to work with Erbil to address violent extremists

Date: 2021-02-17 07:39:21
Blinken to al-Kadhimi: to work with Erbil to address violent extremists