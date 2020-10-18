Iraq News

Al-Kadhimi to visit Berlin soon

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-18T11:42:35+0000
Al-Kadhimi to visit Berlin soon

Shafaq News / The German embassy in Baghdad revealed on Sunday that Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, will be visiting Berlin soon.

According to a statement issued by the embassy, the meeting will take place on October 20 in Berlin, in which the two parties will discuss bilateral relations, economic cooperation, fighting COVID-19, the war against ISIS, as well as international and regional issues of common interest.

A government source previously reported that the Iraqi Prime Minister will be conducting in a European tour (London, Paris and Berlin), accompanied by a high-level government delegation, during which several agreements will be concluded.

 

