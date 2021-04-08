Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi to visit Basra soon

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-08T16:23:31+0000
Al-Kadhimi to visit Basra soon

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, will embark on a visit to the governorate of Basra in the upcoming two days, a source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that al-Kadhimi will arrive in the southern governorate flanked by a high-ranking security and government delegation.

"The visit comes to keep abreast upon the preparations to Khaleeji 25," the source added.

Al-Kadhimi will convene with the provincial government and security authorities to discuss their preparations and requirements for the event.

related

Al-Kadhimi: we must take advantage of the oil prices' rise

Date: 2021-02-07 12:50:58
Al-Kadhimi: we must take advantage of the oil prices' rise

Iraqi PM attends Christmas mass

Date: 2020-12-24 19:18:20
Iraqi PM attends Christmas mass

When Will Iraq Start Protecting Journalists?

Date: 2020-10-21 19:47:24
When Will Iraq Start Protecting Journalists?

Al-Kadhimi dismisses five security personnel following the Baghdad explosions

Date: 2021-01-21 20:38:22
Al-Kadhimi dismisses five security personnel following the Baghdad explosions

Al-Kadhimi’ visit to Fallujah accompanied with tight security measures

Date: 2020-12-10 11:27:40
Al-Kadhimi’ visit to Fallujah accompanied with tight security measures

Al-Kadhimi discusses with his Emirati counterpart cooperation between the two countries

Date: 2021-04-04 15:51:29
Al-Kadhimi discusses with his Emirati counterpart cooperation between the two countries

Turkish artillery attacks border areas in Kurdistan concurrently with Al-Kadhimi's visit to the region

Date: 2020-09-10 15:23:04
Turkish artillery attacks border areas in Kurdistan concurrently with Al-Kadhimi's visit to the region

Al-Kadhimi recalls the Halabja massacre

Date: 2021-03-16 07:31:07
Al-Kadhimi recalls the Halabja massacre