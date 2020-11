Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will visit Basra tomorrow, Wednesday, to discuss the situation in the Governorate with several parties. A government source said.

He added, "Al-Kadhimi will meet local and security officials, tribal sheikhs, and demonstrators and activists to follow up on the conditions in the governorate in different fields.”

This visit will be the third to Basra since the PM took office last May.