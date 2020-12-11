Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Al-Kadhimi to visit Ankara next week

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-11T09:12:05+0000
Al-Kadhimi to visit Ankara next week

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will head a high-ranking Government delegation in a visit to Turkey next week. The Iraqi Ambassador to Ankara, Hassan Al-Janabi announced on Friday.

 “Fouad Hussein, Iraqi Foreign Minister will visit Ankara within days to prepare for the Prime Minister’s visit on December 17.”  Al-Janabi said in a statement

Ankara has been highly critical of Baghdad's failure to crack down on several thousand Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) guerrillas who use a remote, mountainous part of northern Iraq as a base from which to stage attacks on targets inside Turkey.

In the other hand, Turkish warplanes and artillery have been bombing and shelling PKK positions in Iraq periodically over several months.

As for trade, Iraq hopes to attract Turkish investors to work jointly on production and investment projects that could contribute to raising the trade volume between the two countries.

Till August of 2020, the Turkish exports to Iraq reached 4 billion and 800 million dollars, in 2020.

In February 2019; the trade volume reached $15.8 billion.

related

Al-Kadhimi meets Merkel in Berlin

Date: 2020-10-20 09:04:17
Al-Kadhimi meets Merkel in Berlin

Al-Kadhimi directs to close more offices at Baghdad International airport

Date: 2020-09-24 18:59:20
Al-Kadhimi directs to close more offices at Baghdad International airport

Allawi's coalition visits Al-Kadhimi..after family rivalry

Date: 2020-06-15 18:09:34
Allawi's coalition visits Al-Kadhimi..after family rivalry

Al-Kadhimi promises Yazidis to return them home

Date: 2020-09-10 15:54:02
Al-Kadhimi promises Yazidis to return them home

Al-Kadhimi: some parties are pressuring me to release corrupt detainees

Date: 2020-11-17 16:49:32
Al-Kadhimi: some parties are pressuring me to release corrupt detainees

Al-Kadhimi renewed Iraq’s supporting to the Palestinian cause

Date: 2020-08-25 14:19:02
Al-Kadhimi renewed Iraq’s supporting to the Palestinian cause

Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi marks third anniversary of defeating ISIS

Date: 2020-12-10 08:53:30
Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi marks third anniversary of defeating ISIS

Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi: gangs want to transform the demonstration into chaos

Date: 2020-10-27 12:54:15
Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi: gangs want to transform the demonstration into chaos