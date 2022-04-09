Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-09T15:24:17+0000
Al-Kadhimi to the political forces: do not empty thefrom its content

Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Saturday urged the political forces not to "empty the food security bill from its content", and join efforts to form a government.

Speaking in a ceremony organized by al-Dawa party on the anniversary of the Shiite cleric Mohammad Baqir al-Sadr's execution, al-Kadhimi said, "We urge the political forces to work as a team in order to meet the constitutional deadlines."

"Out people have been waiting for a reformative government for a long time. We all share a single patriotic mission: moving from deadlock to agreement."

The Prime Minister called on the parliamentary blocs to "vote on the food security bill without emptying it from its content since it is vital for the people," he said, "the aim of enacting this bill is to provide protection for our people."

