Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Al-Kadhimi to send security reinforcements to Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-14T17:22:14+0000
Al-Kadhimi to send security reinforcements to Diyala

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi ordered security leaders to monitor the security situation closely in Abu Saida.

"The PM has ordered the Ministries of Defense and Interior to strengthen the police and the military forces in Diyala governorate to boost security and stability." A statement by the Media Cell said.

The statement added, "A high-ranking delegation headed by the National Security Adviser arrived in Diyala,” stating, “the delegation which includes the Deputy of Joint Operations, the Undersecretary of the Interior Ministry for Intelligence Affairs, the Director of Military Intelligence and other security officials, visited Abi Sidon to check up the security situation."

The Miqdadiyah and Abi Sidon areas in Diyala have been a target to frequent attacks and security incidents which killed security forces, government officials and civilians.

related

Al-Kadhimi establishes two monuments

Date: 2020-09-19 17:17:56
Al-Kadhimi establishes two monuments

The PM heads a security meeting

Date: 2020-08-31 18:51:16
The PM heads a security meeting

Al-Kadhimi dismisses another security official in Basra

Date: 2020-08-17 17:57:16
Al-Kadhimi dismisses another security official in Basra

"We respect the clans", Al-Kadhimi in an extraordinary session of the National Security Council

Date: 2020-09-26 15:50:20
"We respect the clans", Al-Kadhimi in an extraordinary session of the National Security Council

Powerful parties do not control Al-Kadhimi, MP said

Date: 2020-09-08 16:19:58
Powerful parties do not control Al-Kadhimi, MP said

Al-Kadhimi responds to his objectors

Date: 2020-09-15 11:14:36
Al-Kadhimi responds to his objectors

Al-Kadhimi concludes his first visit to Washington

Date: 2020-08-22 15:46:05
Al-Kadhimi concludes his first visit to Washington

Al-Kadhimi: we look forward to establishing a state that governs with justice and equality

Date: 2020-07-31 10:23:35
Al-Kadhimi: we look forward to establishing a state that governs with justice and equality